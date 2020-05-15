LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new analysis from researchers at Harvard and Emory universities indicates COVID-19 is 10 to 44 times deadlier than the seasonal flu.
The assessment was published Thursday by JAMA Internal Medicine.
Public officials continue to draw comparisons between seasonal flu and COVID-19, but Dr. Samuel Faust, of Harvard Medical School, said such “incorrect comparisons” may be the result of a “knowledge gap regarding how seasonal influenza and COVID-19 data are publicly reported.”
To make an apples-to-apples comparison, Faust and Dr. Carlos Del Rio, of Emory University, compared weekly deaths from flu in the last seven years with weekly deaths from COVID-19 in 2020.
“These statistics on counted deaths suggest that the number of COVID-19 deaths for the week ending April 21 was 9.5-fold to 44.1-fold greater than the peak week of counted influenza deaths during the past 7 influenza seasons in the US, with a 20.5-fold mean increase,” the researchers wrote.
“Directly comparing data for 2 different diseases when mortality statistics are obtained by different methods provides inaccurate information,” they wrote. ”Moreover, the repeated failure of government officials and others in society to consider these statistical distinctions threatens public health.”
“Although officials may say that SARS-CoV-2 is ‘just another flu,’ this is not true,” the researchers wrote.
