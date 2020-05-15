FILE - In this March 13, 2020, file photo, a nurse at a drive-up coronavirus testing station wears a face shield and other protective gear as she waits by a tent in Seattle. President Donald Trump has hinted that he might extend a 60-day hold on green cards that he has ordered to protect American jobs during the coronavirus pandemic. At least some foreign nurses will be spared under an exemption for health care workers hired to help confront the new coronavirus, but many families will be barred from immigrating as long as the freeze lasts. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)