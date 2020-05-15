LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana reported 614 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the state's total confirmed infections to 26,655.
The Indiana State Health Department said 42 more people have died from the coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths in Indiana to 1,550. To date, 165,448 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 160,239 on Thursday.
Marion County had the most new cases Friday with 202, followed by Allen County with 60 new cases. Cases are listed by county of residence.
For a complete breakdown of cases by county, CLICK HERE.
