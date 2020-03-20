Mystery shopper delivers money to show support for employees at Louisville grocery store

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — ValuMarket workers are ringing up customers left and right as groceries disappear from store shelves across Louisville during the novel coronavirus outbreak.
"It's been pretty rough," cashier Marran McMillen said, "but, you know, nothing we can't handle."
"A bunch of us are on overtime," manager Mike Whitaker added. "I'm on overtime right now — matter of fact — and we're working 8-, 9-, 10-, 11-hour shifts. Some 12, some 15."
In a store full of people, employees are also trying to practice social distancing as best as they can.
"You get 10 or 12 people in an aisle at one time — or 10 or 12 people in the meat aisle — wherever," Whitaker said. "You're right there with it. You just have to pay attention, be conscious."
The employees' work has not gone unnoticed, however. Kind customers are showing their support for those on the front lines.
"They tell us, 'Thank you for being here,'" McMillen said.
Some shoppers, meanwhile, are going a step further.
"We had a lady in earlier this week," Whitaker said. "One of our regular customers came in and bought all of us a cup of Heine Brothers' coffee."
That pleasant surprise was followed by another: After calling to see how many people were working at the store, a woman stopped by to deliver 30 envelopes. In each envelope, there was a $10 bill.
"Wow, someone thinks enough of us to give us something, which put a smile on everybody's face," Whitaker said.
It is a sometimes-thankless job that employees now feel even more passionate about.
"I feel the people," McMillen said.
To the people who have been paying it forward, including the mystery shopper who delivered the money, these employees want to say: "Thank you, and we love you."
