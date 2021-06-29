LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Branch NAACP is hosting a Vaccinate-A-Thon on Saturday, July 10.
Hosted at Chickasaw Park from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., the NAACP is partnering with Park DuValle Community Health Center to address vaccination disparity, according to a news release.
Drive-up and walk-up vaccinations will be available to any attendee, who will have a choice between two vaccines.
During the event at the park on 1200 Southwest Parkway, there will be vendors with food, games and giveaways.
According to Louisville Metro's COVID-19 vaccine dashboard, 45.9% of residents in Jefferson County have completed the vaccine series, but West Louisville lags behind other areas of Metro Louisville.
Zip codes 40203, 40208, 40210, 40211, 40212 and 40215 all fall below 30% for residents who have completed the vaccine series.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.