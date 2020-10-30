LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky National Guard will help with drive-thru COVID-19 testing at the Kentucky Expo Center starting Saturday.
In a release, the Guard says an 11-person team from the 123rd Air Wing will help register, screen and collect samples from the public. The free testing is scheduled for Oct. 31 and Nov. 2-6 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. More dates and sites for testing are expected to be announced.
"As members of the Kentucky National Guard we have very diverse capabilities and talented professionals ready to react to any mission we receive," said Maj. Tiffany Campbell, 123rd Air Wing mission leader in a statement. "We are thrilled to have the opportunity as Kentuckians, to help other Kentuckians. Rain, sleet, or snow - we will ensure this testing site supports the overall effort to mitigate the effects of COVID-19."
The Kentucky National Guard also helped with drive-thru testing in Louisville in August. Guardsmen will also help at additional sites across Kentucky including one planned for Lexington starting November 16.
Each test site is expected to collect up to 300 tests per day, with a 2-3 day turnaround to receive results. Each person that is tested will get a pack of five cloth face-coverings to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
Kentucky is experiencing a spike in virus cases, so there are increased efforts to get more people tested. Soldiers in both the 75th Troop Command, based in Louisville, and the 138th Field Artillery Brigade, based in Lexington, are planning to help with testing.
Kentucky residents can get more information about the virus on Governor Andy Beshear's website. Click here.
To register for the free COVID-19 test, Click here.
