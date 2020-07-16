LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- New Albany City Council on Thursday unanimously passed a resolution recommending people wear masks in public.
The resolution said Council strongly encourages everyone 2 years and older to wear a mask in all public facilities and outside where social distancing isn't possible.
As it stands, the resolution is not enforceable. Council members agreed to see if the community abides by the resolution for now but said they plan to work on a face mask ordinance, which which could be enforceable.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.