LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- New Albany Floyd County schools is making sure its students stay fed while they are out of school during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Workers passed out free meals to families Wednesday afternoon at several locations, including Floyd Central High School, Green Valley Elementary School, Hazelwood Middle School and Mt. Tabor Elementary School.
Meals will be given away from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Families stay in their cars, and workers put the meals in the trunk.
