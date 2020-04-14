LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The calendar for the remainder of the school year is set for one southern Indiana district.
Starting next week, New Albany-Floyd County Schools will move to three eLearning days each week for the rest of the year.
The eLearning days will be Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Monday and Friday will be used for teachers to collaborate.
The last day of school for students is May 21. Graduation and prom for the have both been postponed, but district officials are looking into other dates to hold the events.
