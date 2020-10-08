LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky reported another 884 COVID-19 infections Thursday, as the state’s numbers remain on record pace for the week.
Through the first five days of the week, Gov. Andy Beshear has reported 4,023 cases, 179 more than last week at this time. Last week produced a record number of new cases.
Beshear also reported 11 more coronavirus-related deaths Thursday. Among the dead was a 31-year-old man from Warren County. The governor said the victim had underlying health conditions.
Since COVID-19 was first reported in Kentucky in March, 1,234 Kentuckians have died from the virus. About half were at least 80 years old. About three-fourths were at least 70.
The state’s positivity rate, or share of tests that come back positive, slipped to 4.1%. The mortality rate, or the share of people who die after testing positive, fell to just below 1.6%.
Beshear urged Kentuckians to continue to adhere to the health guidance, especially to wear masks, stay at least 6 feet apart, practice proper hand hygiene and avoid large gatherings to curb the spread of the disease.
Indiana
Health officials are warning about a growing number of COVID-19 illnesses in parts of Indiana.
New infections and hospitalizations across Indiana are higher than two weeks ago when Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb decided to lift most statewide precaution rules.
The Indiana Department of Health announced Thursday that 1,488 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19. That brings to 129,677 the total number of Indiana residents known to have had the novel coronavirus. The rolling seven day positivity rate in Indiana is 5.1%. The positivity rate in Floyd County is 5.41%, Clark County is 7.34% and Scott County is 6.49%.
Another 16 people have died from complications of the virus in Indiana bringing the death toll to 3,515 since the pandemic began.
State statistics show that Indiana's COVID-19 hospitalizations are at a level last recorded in late May. Local health officials say they're worried about Evansville and South Bend area hospitals becoming overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All Rights Reserved.