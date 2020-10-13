LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The American Medical Association projects that the novel coronavirus pandemic will cost Americans $16 trillion, or roughly $49,000 for every man, woman and child.
The researchers' calculation included lives lost, health impact and economic damage.
For comparison, $16 trillion is equal to about 90% of the annual U.S. gross domestic product.
If the AMA projection is correct, the pandemic would do about four times the damage of the last recession.
Researchers behind the study recommend the government permanently invest in pandemic prevention.
