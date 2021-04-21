LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Baptist Health Floyd is encouraging people to drop by its COVID-19 drive-thru vaccine clinic — no appointment necessary — before the site shuts down next month.
"It's a very quick drive-thru — a very easy process," said Brian Cox, the hospital's director of operations. "We've seen the full gamut of being busy to now hoping and begging people to come get vaccinated."
Appointments at the site remained full until last week, according to Cox. Now, he said they're seeing a sharp decline in the amount of people signing up.
"Sunday we didn't fill up. We did maybe 3/4 of what a normal day is," he said. "Then it's just progressed from half to a quarter of the appointments in a day these last two days.
"... We've hit the point of anybody that wants to get vaccinated has been vaccinated," he added, "and it's left to the people that are still hesitant and the people that just aren't going to get it."
That's why the hospital no longer requires an appointment and is inviting anyone, regardless of home address, to simply drive up between 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. any day.
"I think we were all kind of surprised it was this quick," Cox said of drop in interest "We haven't been taking our normal allotments per week as we've looked ahead and known how many appointments we've had."
Baptist Health Floyd's clinic will offer the first dose of Pfizer through April 30. Second doses will run through May 21, and then the clinic will close.
With supply outpacing demand, Cox said the hospital is ready to turn over vaccinations to local health departments and pharmacies.
"We weren't ever in this to do it continually, long term, week after week after week," he added.
Clark Memorial Hospital announced last week that no appointment is necessary to receive the Pfizer vaccine at its clinic.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.