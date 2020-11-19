LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Healthcare and hospitals across the country are encouraging everyone to #MaskUp.
At least 100 health care systems including Norton Healthcare with five hospitals in Louisville are teaming up with an urgent plea for all Americans to wear masks to stop the spread of COVID-19. A nationwide public service campaign is launching with the message about masks being the best way to protect yourself and others from the virus.
More than 11.5 million Americans have tested positive for the virus, including an additional 1 million in just the past week, and at least 250,000 people have died from complications of coronavirus.
The website EveryMaskUp.com has information on the campaign and other ways to stop the spread.
