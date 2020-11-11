LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Healthcare said its hospitals are seeing a spike in patients with COVID-19.
Cases have been increasing over the past month and especially during the past week, according to health care officials. Currently, Norton is treating 162 coronavirus patients across its system but has plenty of available beds and ventilators.
"I do think we're probably seeing now the happenings of Halloween having an impact," said Dr. Steven Hester, Norton Healthcare's chief medical officer. "It's not been atypical throughout this pandemic when we have a holiday season we see numbers jump. Whether it's Memorial Day, Labor Day, Fourth of July, we'll see a seven- to 10-day spike after those holidays."
At its post-coronavirus clinic, Norton Healthcare is also treating patients for lingering symptoms such as loss of smell, taste, fatigue, brain fog and hair loss.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.