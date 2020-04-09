LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The blood of patients who have recovered from the novel coronavirus may be able to help heal those who are still sick.
Doctors with Norton Healthcare recently started seeking donations of plasma that may contain coronavirus-fighting antibodies. Studies show convalescent plasma fairs well against respiratory viral infections, and it has been used to treat illnesses such as the bird flu, the Ebola virus and SARS in the past.
Only the most critically ill coronavirus patients, those who are on a ventilator, are allowed to receive the donated plasma, Norton officials said.
"I realized that I'm really lucky to recover fully, and I've seen that a lot of people are not as lucky," said Gillian O'Leary, who has recovered from the virus and donated plasma. "For those who are able to donate and give blood, I think it's important to help those who haven't been as lucky.
Nortorn is looking for more recovered COVID-19 patients to donate. Potential donors "must be symptom-free for at least 28 days with a follow-up antibody test or symptom-free for 14 days with a negative COVID-19 follow-up test," according to the hospital's website. Other requirements, including those associated with any blood donation, also apply.
"While this is very, very encouraging — and while similar treatments have proven quite effective in similar viral illnesses — this is a clinical trial," said Dr. Don Stevens, a hematologist and oncologist at the Norton Cancer Institute. "The patients will have to give informed consent, but we are very optimistic about it being helpful."
If you have recovered from COVID-19 and would like to donate, call 502-446-2688 or visit Norton Healthcare's official website.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.