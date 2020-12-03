LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Healthcare has been able to give patients hospital-level care at home since launching a "virtual hospital" program in April.
About 1,000 patients have utilized the virtual hospital since it began largely as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to officials. A majority of those patients were being treated for the virus, but the program is quickly expanding.
"We weren’t really pushed to be creative to the same level because we didn’t know what we fully needed," said Dr. Joseph Flynn, Norton's Chief Administrative Officer. "Now, we have great insights into how we can utilize this technology and deliver great care with it.
"... While it started out as a classic, perfect for the COVID patient, we’ve seen we’re able to expand that to cardiology, orthopedics, other areas of people who would be admitted and this had great effect," he added.
Taking telehealth to a deeper level, the virtual hospital works through online communication and data collection. Most patients using the program have recently been discharged from a typical in-patient hospital setting or emergency department. Instead of spending extra days in the hospital building, patients are sent home with with a virtual follow up within 24 hours.
"Having that ability just to check in on them frequently, followed by a team that’s already following them, is beneficial," Flynn said. "It's good care."
Flynn believes the virtual hospital is going to become a permanent part of Norton's workflow.
"What we’re seeing now is the other areas — so cardiology, neurology, general surgery, spine patients, other orthopedic surgeries — that those patients are more and more benefitting from this type of care," he said.
Patients using the virtual hospital have appointments with doctors and teams they've previously worked with who know all about them and their medical history. Patients can also call in with questions and concerns.
"That’s what the real beauty of the virtual hospital is," Flynn said. "It allows us to really tailor our care to the individual and their individual medical but personal needs."
Flynn also said patients are often sent home with technology and equipment to monitor oxygen levels or blood pressure, so data can still be collected from home.
"I’ve been in medicine for many years, and any time you see something that’s this transformative for healthcare, it’s really exciting," he said. "It’s an exciting moment in health care, not only in Louisville but this is really leading the way nationally."
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.