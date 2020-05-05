LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Outpatient procedures begin again at Norton hospitals Wednesday, but officials said those planning on being among the first to return should get ready for a whole new world.
Doctors have been reworking how to best care for people, at least temporarily, Norton officials said Tuesday. The changes start with how patients make appointments.
When a patient calls, they will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms. It will then be decided if they need to be seen in the office or if telehealth is a better option for them.
If hospital staff decides a patient needs to come in, patients start the check-in process in the car, and nurses will then let patients know when it's safe to come inside.
"Our nurses are calling them to let them know when it's safe for them to come up. We've done away with the lobby, so there's pretty much no intermingling between patients," Dr. Christina M. Breit, who works in internal medicine for Norton Community Medical Associates, said. "They're brought directly up, checked in extremely quickly, if they weren't able to do it in the car. Then, immediately roomed."
eCheck-out out is also being used to limit contact on the way out of the hospital.
