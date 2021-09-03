LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Oldham County Health Department is warning residents to take extra precautions to prevent the spread of COVID as the number of cases continue to overwhelm healthcare providers.
According to a news release from the health department, Oldham County's COVID transmission rate is significantly higher than the national average, as measured by the CDC. That's why the health department strongly recommends everyone practice "layers of prevention" to reduce the transmission risk of the Delta variant of COVID.
"The resurgence of COVID has caused more Kentuckians to be hospitalized, in ICU, and on ventilators, than ever before," said Matt Rhodes, Oldham County's Director of Public Health.
"This is a community issue that needs a unified response to minimize the loss of life, limit individual health implications, and to reduce community harm. This disease is challenging our whole community."
The top recommendations for layered prevention are listed below:
- Get vaccinated.
- Wear a mask in indoor public places.
- Avoid social activities, especially if you are medically vulnerable
- If practical, limit in-person meetings and meet virtually until case counts decrease locally.
To date, 86 Oldham County residents have died as a result of COVID (based on data collected through the week ending Aug. 28, 2021).
Nearly one third of Oldham County's current cases are pediatric cases, according to the release.
Residents have several options to get the vaccine. For more information call the department at 502.222.3516 or visit online visit the website: www.oldhamcountyhealthdepartment.org.
Vaccines are also available for free, by appointment, at five other locations in the county: Kroger in LaGrange, Med-Save Pharmacy in LaGrange, Walgreens and Wal-Mart in LaGrange, and Wal-Mart in Crestwood.
COVID tests are available at the following locations in Oldham County:
Bluewater Laboratories at Phos Community Church in Crestwood; Pearl Medical Practice at LaGrange Baptist Church in LaGrange; Baptist Health Urgent Care in LaGrange, Norton Immediate Care in Lagrange; and CVS in Crestwood.
