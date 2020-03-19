LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A woman from Oldham County has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Kentucky Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday.
The woman is in her 60s, according to Teresa Gamsky, director of public health for the Oldham County Health Department. The woman is being treated in isolation at Baptist Health La Grange, according to a hospital spokesperson, and health officials are working to contact anyone who may have come in contact with her.
"Recommended precautions are being taken to protect the patient and staff," the hospital spokesperson said in a statement. "The medical team is evaluating and monitoring the progress of this patient in close collaboration with the local and state health officials and the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)."
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Kentucky has 47 confirmed cases of COVID-19 during a news conference Thursday afternoon.
