LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The COVID-19 pandemic has created new challenges for those working on the front lines, including EMS workers.
After transporting a positive COVID-19 patient Saturday, a crew from Fern Creek/Fire EMS crew returned to their station to disinfect their ambulance while waiting for the next emergency call to come in.
The workflow offered a glimpse into their new normal and some of the many changes they've had to make to their day-to-day routine during a global pandemic.
"(We're) changing things to be safer for our patients and us, so it's been an adjustment," said Nathan Lawton, a paramedic with Fern Creek Fire/EMS.
"We are thankful for our PPE and our procedures to decontaminate the units and everything afterwards," added EMT Alexander Lowe.
During National EMS Week, these first responders are focusing on staying safe and serving the community. They said they're feeling the appreciation from their community during a time when they need it most.
"It might take a little bit longer to get ready to come in, but we're still here to help and we're doing everything we can," Lawton said.
Cookouts and celebrations aren't the priority this Memorial Day weekend; the first responders are focusing on social distancing and saving lives. And, despite the weight of that responsibility, these paramedics and EMTs still feel the love from their community.
"Everything's a little different, but the appreciation is still there," Lawton said.
"Still getting lots of, 'Thank you for your service,' things like that," Lowe added. "We've got, had lots of food donated and things like that, so we still feel very appreciated."
A simple thank you means a lot in an often-thankless job. During a difficult time, the encouragement helps keep them going and stay grateful.
"Just for the positive impact on people's lives that we're able to make and being able to help people," Lowe said.
Not just this week, but each and every day.
