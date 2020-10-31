LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Trick-or-treating took on a very different look Saturday as COVID-19 cases continue to surge across Kentucky and the rest of the county.
In Louisville, Halloween for some meant crafting candy chutes, sticking Tootsie Pops in their lawn or even taking a boat tour.
"Most people have put like a basket or have stuff sealed in some kind of bag, or some of them are in a gift box," said parent Todd DeYoung, who trick-or-treated with his daughter in their east end neighborhood. "Some are pretty cool in how they've set it up."
The Belle of Louisville hosted trick-or-treaters on the Ohio River. The two-hour spooky cruise included a DJ, balloon animals, face painting and, of course, goody bags.
"We know families are looking for fun and safe ways to enjoy Halloween this year, and what better way to do so than with a 'Boo Cruise' down the Ohio River," said Krista Snider, CEO of The Belle of Louisville Riverboats.
Still, some parents expressed worry as the pandemic continues to rage.
"The CDC and our state has said that traditional trick-or-treating, going up to the doors or houses, is in the highest risk category," said Dr. Kris Bryant, Norton Pediatrics Infectious Disease Physician.
For parents, the goal was to give their children as much of a sense of normalcy as they could.
"Of course everybody is worried about it," DeYoung said. "But it's one of the those things where you're trying to let your kids have as much fun and not like feel the impact of everything going on."
