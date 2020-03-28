LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- President Donald Trump has approved Gov. Andy Beshear's request for a Federal Major Disaster Declaration, which the White House said will provide federal assistance to state and local efforts to combat and recover from the the novel coronavirus pandemic.
According to a news release from the White House on Saturday, Trump's approval of the declaration, "makes Federal funding available to Commonwealth and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations for emergency protective measures, including direct Federal assistance, for all areas in the Commonwealth of Kentucky impacted by COVID-19."
Trump's approval of the the federal declaration comes days after Kentucky's congressional delegation sent a letter to the president in support of Beshear's request, according to a news release from U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's office.
"The Commonwealth of Kentucky is in tremendous need of assistance for its citizens whose lives have been critically disrupted by this event," wrote the delegation, which also included U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, and U.S. Reps. Hal Rogers, John Yarmuth, Brett Guthrie, Thomas Massie, Andy Barr and James Comer. "We ask for your timely consideration of the Governor's major disaster declaration request, which would aid Kentucky communities and families that continue to be severely impacted by COVID-19."
"I'm grateful President Trump quickly answered our bipartisan call to deliver this vital assistance," McConnell said Saturday in a news release. "As Senate Majority Leader, I'm working with President Trump and the members of his Cabinet to help Kentucky receive the necessary supplies and funding to care for those in need," he added. "We should all listen to the experts and continue looking for ways to help our fellow Kentuckians. I'm inspired by the generosity shown by the people of this great country, and I know we’ll make it through this crisis."
Beshear declared a State of Emergency due to the COVID-19 outbreak in early March. According to McConnell's office, 119 counties have declared States of Emergency, and 110 cities, including Louisville, have declared local States of Emergency.
