LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — President Donald Trump has appointed U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., to a congressional task force on reopening the U.S. economy while the country continues to battle the COVID-19 outbreak.
The bipartisan task force will consider the best timing and safest ways to get Americans back to work, according to a news release from Paul's office.
"Together with President Trump, we will get this economy roaring once again," Paul said in a statement. "We need to let Americans get safely back to work and bring prosperity to this nation anew."
I am pleased to be joining the bipartisan task force on reopening the economy. Together with @realdonaldTrump, we will get this economy roaring once again. We need to let Americans get safely back to work and bring prosperity to this nation anew! 🇺🇸— Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) April 16, 2020
Paul has recovered from COVID-19 since testing positive for the new virus in March. According to the news release, the senator, a physician who practiced ophthalmology in Bowling Green, Kentucky, has started volunteering at a Kentucky hospital to help COVID-19 patients.
Trump outlined a road map to economic recovery from the pandemic during a Thursday briefing on the pandemic from the White House.
