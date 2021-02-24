LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana is offering a program to ensure eligible residents who are not able to leave their homes are vaccinated for COVID-19.
The Homebound Hoosiers vaccination program identifies homebound residents and will send EMS workers who are able to administer the vaccine to them.
"Participants in the program must meet current eligibility requirements, but they also are physically unable to visit a vaccination clinic or do not have family or friends to help them register and travel to a site," the Indiana Department of Homeland Security said in a news release announcing the program.
According to the news release, the vaccination program progresses as followed:
- Homebound individual is registered with the local Area Agency on Aging.
- Local health departments identify and locate available vaccine.
- Individual is contacted to set up an appointment.
- Vaccine is administered. On-site monitoring occurs.
- EMS personnel provides checklist and completes documentation.
- Second vaccine is scheduled on site.
Those who are eligible and wish to get on the list for in-home vaccinations should call their local Area Agency on Aging (AAA) at 800-986-3505. You can also click here for a list of AAA offices throughout the state.
The program was launched in Scott County in mid-February, according to a news release from county health officials. As of Wednesday, more than 1,200 Indiana residents had been registered in the Homebound Hoosiers portal, the Department of Homeland Security said in a news release.
Officials said the rate of in-home vaccinations will pick up as the supply of doses increases in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, EMS agencies are working to identify personnel to administer doses of the vaccine to homebound residents in addition to their day-to-day emergency responsibilities.
"The EMS system is the perfect partner for this program because it operates 24/7 across Indiana," said Dr. Michael Kaufmann, medical director for Indiana EMS, in a news release. "EMS personnel are highly trained members of the community and can serve an important role in reaching this critical population of Hoosiers."
