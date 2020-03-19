LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — An emergency relief fund has been set up for southern Indiana residents and families who have been affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak.
The Community Foundation of Southern Indiana will oversee donations to the fund, but the direct funding to people in need will go through partner service agencies — like Indiana's Work One.
If you are a person who is in need, you are encouraged to reach out to the appropriate governmental and nonprofit agencies who are working to address these needs, according to a news release from Community Foundation officials. The Community Foundation is unable to provide direct assistance to any individual, but a list of resources — including a nonprofit listing and the locations of area food kitchens — is available on the Community Foundation's website under the Community Resources tab.
"While we still don’t know how this pandemic will impact our community in the long-term, we do know that people are starting to feel the strain today," said Linda Speed, president and CEO of the Community Foundation, in a news release. "In response, we felt it was in our community’s best interest to open our Disaster Relief Fund. Doing so allows anyone who wants to help make a tax-deductible gift that will be used to directly address the needs of our community, now and in the foreseeable future."
If you are interested in making a donation to the fund, click here.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.