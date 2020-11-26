LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, a Heisman Trophy winner at the University of Louisville, has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to NFL Network's Ian Rappaport.

Jackson's positive test comes as the Ravens (6-4) are set to face the 10-0 Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night, a game that had been postponed from its original Thursday night slot.

As of 8:30 pm on Thursday, there had been no announcement regarding the game.

But ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that four more Ravens tested positive and the status of the game was in doubt.

