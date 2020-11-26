LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, a Heisman Trophy winner at the University of Louisville, has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to NFL Network's Ian Rappaport.
Sources: #Ravens star QB Lamar Jackson tested positive for COVID-19.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 27, 2020
Jackson's positive test comes as the Ravens (6-4) are set to face the 10-0 Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night, a game that had been postponed from its original Thursday night slot.
The NFL continues to monitor developments, but as of now, there's no change to the status of the #Ravens-#Steelers game, per source. It's still set for Sunday, after the prior postponement from tonight.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 27, 2020
As of 8:30 pm on Thursday, there had been no announcement regarding the game.
But ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that four more Ravens tested positive and the status of the game was in doubt.
These latest four positive Ravens’ player tests came in today, per source. Now one source said it’s becoming more difficult to imagine Sunday’s game being played. https://t.co/Y1lfV4XBao— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 27, 2020