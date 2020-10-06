LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Researchers at the University of Louisville say there are likely tens of thousands of people in Louisville who've had COVID-19.
The researchers announced findings from the second phase of its Co-Immunity Project, which showed an extremely high rate of infection in West Louisville compared to other parts of the city.
"This sort of disparity has been highlighted in many studies around the country, but I think this is the first time we have a real grasp of the extent of the disparity. And therefore, that should be sort of a spur to action," said Dr. Aruni Bhatnagar, Director of the UofL Brown Environme Institute.
In the second part of the Co-Immunity Project, 2,200 people were randomly tested in Metro Louisville. There were people who were invited to participate in the project and others who signed up for their own tests. The goal of the research is to sample people from all over Jefferson County every eight weeks.
With the data from those tests, researchers estimate somewhere around 34,000 people have been infected in Louisville. That number is nearly double what the health department released for the city at the end of September. While most of Jefferson County has an infection rate of 2-4%, in western Jefferson County, the infection rate is 10-12%. Dr. Bhatnagar called that disparity "sobering."
Researchers say it's not shocking to see the difference, since they know many carriers are asymptomatic and likely not getting tested.
Doctors on the project say the data from their research shows officials need to find a way to increase testing and to monitor the spread of infection better in vulnerable communities like west Louisville.
More random sampling will be collected next month for the project to see whether Louisville is improving.
