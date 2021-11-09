LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Cases of COVID-19 jumped in Louisville last week, and the city is back in the red zone for infections.
In a weekly news conference, city health leaders said the increase could be the result of people who recently traveled for fall break, but hospitalizations and deaths are still trending down.
People who are not vaccinated are encouraged to talk to their doctor about the shot, said Louisville Health and Wellness' Dr. SarahBeth Hartlage.
She said Family Health Centers have interpreters, who can answer questions in many languages, and medical experts encourage parents to get young children vaccinated.
"I was happy to get my six-year-old vaccinated last night. It's a real relief for us to know that I've done everything I can to try and protect her, especially as we look toward the holidays and being able to visit with our family safely," Hartlage said.
About 58% of Louisville's population is fully vaccinated. Jefferson County has a 5.56% positivity rate, which is slightly higher than Kentucky's statewide positivity rate of 5.44%.
