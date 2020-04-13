LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The VA Medical Center has suspended some services at its local clinics because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Robley Rex said all face-to-face visits are suspended for its Carrollton, Fort Knox, Newburg, Shively and Scottsburg community-based outpatient clinics starting Monday.
The centers are abiding by social isolation and distancing guidelines, officials said in a news release.
Veterans with non-urgent health concerns can use telehealth options for scheduled appointments, and are encouraged to call their clinic for more information on how to access telehealth.
