LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky reported 1,177 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday and four more deaths in which the virus was a contributing factor, Gov. Andy Beshear said in a news release. Of the new cases confirmed Sunday, 223 were from Jefferson County, according to a report from Kentucky Public Health.
Since Monday, Nov. 2, health officials have reported a record 12,421 new infections in the Bluegrass State. That's 647 more cases than the previous record (11,774) set between Oct. 26 and Nov. 1.
"This virus is spreading in communities in every corner of the commonwealth, and everyone, from our businesses and schools to individuals, must do their part to stop the spread and save lives," Beshear said in the news release. "Without each of us doing our part, the rampant spread will continue to take more Kentuckians."
Kentucky's positivity rate, or the share of COVID-19 tests that come back positive, rose from 7.17% on Saturday to 7.24%, according to Kentucky Public Health. The governor's office said Saturday that the statewide positivity rate is the highest it has been since May.
As of Sunday, 1,102 Kentuckians were hospitalized with COVID-19, 279 were being treated in intensive care units, and 148 were on ventilators, according to Beshear's office. Those numbers are down slightly from Saturday's report of 1,129 hospitalized, 289 in ICUs and 149 on ventilators.
The four deaths reported Sunday bring Kentucky's virus-related death toll to 1,565 since March. The victims were two 92-year-old men and a 77-year-old man from Hardin County and a 76-year-old man from Marion County, the governor's office said in the news release.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. The vast majority of people recover. Of Kentucky's 120,838 total COVID-19 cases since March, more than 21,500 have recovered, according to Kentucky Public Health.
But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.
To find a COVID-19 testing location near you, click here.
