LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With 3,892 new COVID-19 cases reported Saturday, Kentucky set a record for most infections confirmed in a week, according to a news release from Gov. Andy Beshear's office.
Since Monday, Nov. 30, Kentucky has reported 21,277 new coronavirus cases.
"With a day still to go, we have set a new one-week record for highest cases in the commonwealth," Beshear said in the news release. "We are all sacrificing so much right now; we are all tired – but let’s do what it takes to crush this third surge of cases and defeat this virus once and for all."
Of the new cases, 594 were confirmed in Jefferson County, Kentucky Public Health said in a report.
The governor also announced 23 more deaths in which the virus was a contributing factor. Kentucky has seen 2,062 deaths related to COVID-19 since it was first reported in the state in March. Among the victims Saturday were two women, ages 94 and 98, and two men, ages 72 and 74, from Jefferson County; two women, ages 38 and 41, from Hardin County; and two men, ages 70 and 95, from Nelson County.
The state's positivity rate, a measure of the proportion of tests returning positive, fell from 9.93% on Friday to 9.80% on Saturday. Of Kentucky's 120 counties, 113 were experiencing a "critical" spread of the novel coronavirus, according to data from the Department of Public Health.
As of Saturday, 1,731 Kentuckians were hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the governor's office. More than 400 patients were being treated for the virus in intensive care units, while 226 were on ventilators.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. The vast majority of people recover. Of Kentucky's 198,065 confirmed cases of reported since March, at least 30,161 have recovered, according to Kentucky Public Health.
To find a COVID-19 testing location near you, click here.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.