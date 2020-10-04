LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky reported 616 new cases of COVID-19 and four additional virus-related deaths on Sunday, according to a news release from Gov. Andy Beshear's office.
Since Monday, Sept. 28, Kentucky has recorded 6,318 new cases of the virus.
"We have shattered the previous weekly record, which we set just last week,” Beshear said in the news release.
"This has not been a good week," Dr. Steven Stack, Kentucky's public health commissioner, added in the news release. “The president of our nation, his wife and others in the White House – one of the most secure places in the entire world – have tested positive for COVID-19. Back home, Kentucky set yet another record high week for new cases for the second week in a row. We disregard this threat at our own peril.”
Of the new cases reported Saturday, 76 were in children ages 18 and younger, and 16 were children ages 5 and under, the governor's office said.
"We have to do better," Beshear said in the news release.
The four new deaths reported Sunday raise Kentucky's COVID-19 death toll to 1,209 since March. The victims included a 71-year-old man from Jefferson County, an 80-year-old woman from Warren County, a 90-year-old man from Logan County and a 69-year-old man from Harlan County.
Due to limited reporting on Sundays, the governor's office did not provide an update on the state's COVID-19 positivity rate, or the share of tests that come back positive. With Saturday's record-breaking report of 1,275 new cases, the rate was 4.74%.
"Don’t forget, there is no cure and there’s not yet a vaccine for coronavirus," Stack said in the news release. "Prevention through our behaviors is our main defense."
Of Kentucky's 72,617 total cases reported since March, at least 12,121 had recovered as of Saturday.
Indiana
The state of Indiana reported 1,096 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state's total confirmed infections to at least 125,146 since March.
Five more Hoosiers who tested positive for COVID-19 have died, according to the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH). Since March, the state has reported 3,447 deaths in which the coronavirus was a contributing factor.
"Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days," ISDH said in a news release.
In southern Indiana, Clark County has 2,383 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 57 total deaths and a positivity rate of 5.8% as of Sunday. Floyd County has 1,485 confirmed cases, 64 total deaths related to the respiratory disease and a positivity rate of 4.7% as of Sunday.
According to a news release, 2,166,366 total COVID-19 tests have been reported to ISDH since Feb. 26.
