LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing will be available for Shively residents this weekend.
The free testing will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Shively Community Center on Park Road.
"It is vital that we increase access to coronavirus testing," Louisville Metro Councilwoman Keisha Dorsey said in a news release. Dorsey helped bring the testing to the center.
"I'm pleased to see our local community answering the call to come together to offer free COVID-19 testing to the hard-working and hard-hit people in the District 3 area," she said. "This is what we mean when we say, 'We will get through this, together.'"
For more information about the testing event, call Dorsey’s Office at 502-574-1103.
To make the testing possible, Dorsey partnered with the City of Shively, Goodwill Industries of Kentucky, TMG The Mardrian Group, Hope Wellness Center and the Antioch Missionary Baptist Church.
