JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- The ongoing surge of COVID-19 cases in Indiana is prompting new restrictions that go into effect Sunday.
Local business owners like Phillip Caldwell of Hoopsters Sports Bar & Grill have concerns about the restrictions' impact on their bottom line. City leaders, meanwhile, have concerns about enforcing the restrictions.
Caldwell had been looking forward to the next several months, but now he is worried about his business.
"Every year at this time, when college football kicks off, it's our best time of the year," he said. "... "These new restrictions are really going to put a damper on how many people we can have in here watching ball games."
After weeks of soaring COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, Gov. Eric Holcomb decided to scale back the state's Stage 5 reopening plan and enact more restrictions. That includes limiting size of gatherings around the state.
"Unfortunately, too many of us — and around the country — have let our guards down," Holcomb said. "... So, beginning this weekend, there will be no more Stage 5."
Holcomb signed an executive order that includes restrictions for Indiana counties in orange and red zones on the state's color-coded map. Both Clark and Floyd counties are in the orange zone, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
Regardless of a county’s color face coverings are required for all Hoosiers. Businesses of all types are required to place clearly visible signs at their public and employee entrances notifying all that face coverings are required. All customers in restaurants and bars are required to be seated. Tables, counters or other seating arrangements must be spaced 6 feet apart.
"I think it's important that everyone know what they should be doing," Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore said. "I think it's important that we remind people."
Moore said understands the frustration and fatigue with the pandemic but cautioned people about letting their guard down.
"This whole thing, the last six months, has been a rollercoaster," Moore said. "I was a little disappointed to hear, but I can say that I was surprised.
"... I would just advocate, along with the governor, please wear a mask, please take all of the precautions that you can, but by no means do I think that everybody needs to stay inside their house," Moore added.
The mayor said still has concerns about how the restrictions will be enforced at a local level.
"Anytime you see something come down from the state or your local government, (the) number one question I have is, 'OK, that sounds like a good idea, but how are you going to enforce it?'" he said. "Jeffersonville is a city of 50,000 people. This is not something the Jeffersonville Police Department are going to be tasked with."
For more information about the restrictions going into place Sunday, check out our guide below.
Blue zone: The county has low community spread.
- Social gatherings of any kind, indoor or outdoor, are limited to 250 people.
- A special, seasonal or commercial event for which more than 250 people will be in attendance must submit a plan to the local health department at least seven days in advance and receive approval before proceeding. This requirement is effective Nov. 22.
Yellow zone: The county has moderate community spread.
- Social gatherings of any kind, indoor or outdoor, are limited to 100 people.
- A special, seasonal or commercial event for which more than 100 people will be in attendance must submit a plan to the local health department at least seven days in advance and receive approval before proceeding. This requirement is effective Nov. 22.
Orange zone: The county’s community spread is approaching high levels. These requirements are in effect when a county reaches the orange metric and remain until a county moves to yellow or blue for two straight weeks.
- Social gatherings of any kind, indoor or outdoor, are limited to 50 people.
- A special, seasonal or commercial event for which more than 50 people will be in attendance must submit a plan to the local health department at least seven days in advance and receive approval before proceeding. College and professional sports are included. This requirement is effective Nov. 22.
Red zone: The county has very high positivity and community spread. When a county is in the red metric, these requirements remain in effect until the metric has returned to orange or lower for two weeks.
- Social gatherings of any kind, indoor or outdoor, are limited to 25 people.
- A special, seasonal or commercial event for which more than 25 people will be in attendance must submit a plan to the local health department at least seven days in advance and receive approval before proceeding. College and professional sports are included. This requirement is effective Nov. 22.
