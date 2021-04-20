LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Clark County's top doctor is assuring people that they shouldn't worry if they received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
The one-dose vaccine was put on hold last week after six women developed rare blood clots a week or two after they were vaccinated. None of the blood clot cases were reported in Kentucky or Indiana.
Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel said developing blood clots after vaccination is a one-in-a-million occurrence. The pause, Yazel said, is to make sure the shot is safe, along with narrowing down the population that might be at risk with the shot.
"It's basically like if we gave everybody in Louisville an aspirin, and somebody is probably going to have a severe allergic reaction to aspirin," Yazel said. "If you can take a few days and say, 'Let's try and figure out who is at the most risk' and say, 'You take a Tylenol instead,' it's probably worthwhile to take a second to do that."
More than 7 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered in the U.S.
Yazel encourages people who are concerned about receiving the vaccine to call their doctor.
Common signs of a blood clot include headache, confusion and swelling in the legs.
