LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Spencer County Schools is closing on Thursday because of an increase in quarantines and positive cases of COVID-19.
The district made the announcement in a Facebook post on Wednesday. Acting Superintendent Chuck Abell said in a video the day will be made up at some point later this school year.
Right now, extracurricular activities are still happening unless there are more positive cases.
The district is already off on Friday and Labor Day. Classes will resume Tuesday, Sept. 7.
