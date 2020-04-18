LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — An local food pantry is getting creative when it comes to getting food to those who need it during the pandemic.
Saturday marked a change of pace for St. Matthews Episcopal Church, which in light of the COVID-19 outbreak had to make some big changes to how it carries out its monthly community food pantry.
Normally, people can enter the food pantry to take what they need. On Saturday, however, volunteers gave out food in boxes through a drive-thru setup.
"Our mission is to be God's hands in the world through specific outreach projects, and our food pantry is probably sort of our crown jewel of that," said Lynn Miller a parishioner at the church. "We provide food for over 200, sometimes over 300, families a month."
The church partners with Dare to Care food bank and expected to serve double its normal amount of people Saturday.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.