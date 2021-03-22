LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Looking to keep your COVID-19 vaccination card in good condition? Staples is offering to laminate those cards for free.
After getting fully vaccinated against the virus, you can bring your vaccination card to Staples stores throughout the country to have it laminated. The offer is good through April 3.
Currently, no major travel benefits or event attendance has opened exclusively for people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19. If vaccinations are required for particular events or travel in the future, the vaccination card would serve as proof.
