LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A nursing home in Jefferson County has the most COVID-19 cases among Kentucky's long-term care facilities, according to a report from state officials released Saturday.
Located on Bass Road in Prospect, Kentucky, River's Edge has had 66 residents test positive for the coronavirus and seven virus-related deaths, the report says. Twenty-seven staff members at the facility have tested positive for the respiratory illness.
The state has previously asked long-term care facilities to prepare COVID-19 wings for patients to be isolated and receive treatment. Patients who may be in critical condition are transported to hospitals, while patients who are stable are cared for in the isolated areas of the facility.
The number of cases at a particular location does not mean the facility isn't properly following state and federal guidelines, state officials say.
Elsewhere in Jefferson County, Treyton Oak Towers in Old Louisville has seen 35 cases of the virus among residents and 15 among staff members. Thirteen residents at the facility have died from COVID-19.
Landmark at River City has 40 total cases between residents and staff and six resident deaths. Louisville East Post Acute Care has 31 resident cases and 15 staff cases.
As of Sunday afternoon, Kentucky's 60 long-term care facilities have 610 resident cases, 96 resident deaths, 280 staff cases and one staff death, Gov. Andy Beshear said. Seventeen of those facilities are in Jefferson County.
As Kentucky begins the first phase of reopening its economy Monday with non-urgent health care services such as medical offices, chiropractors, optometrists and physical therapy, Beshear said these facilities must not be put at risk of increased exposure.
"This is what's happened as these facilities when we've had everything shut down," Beshear said. "... This is this virus and what it does to a certain population — even when we flatten the curve. So we gotta be really careful when we start expanding our opportunities that we're not allowing it additional access to these facilities."
To see the full list of long-term care facilities in the state with confirmed cases of COVID-19 by county, click here.
Beshear had previously announced the creation of a task force aimed at combating the spread of the virus in the state's long-term care facilities. It is comprised of medical experts who are focused on slowing the spread of the virus inside the facilities, which have been hit hard by the pandemic.
Related Stories:
- 2 more residents of Treyton Oak Towers die from COVID-19; others, including facility staff, are recovering
- Beshear announces task force aimed at combating COVID-19 in Kentucky's long-term care facilities
- Coronavirus running rampant through Kentucky nursing homes
- Indiana, Kentucky launch task forces to fight spread of COVID-19 in long-term care homes
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.