LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Department for Public Health is reporting a number of positive cases of COVID-19 and one death related to the virus at the JBS Swift meat processing company in Jefferson County.
The state said it is aware of 34 positive cases, including one death at the Louisville facility in Butchertown.
A spokesperson for the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family told WDRB on Monday that the department of health and the Louisville Metro Public Health Department are having "frequent conversations" with the facility about mitigation, social distancing practices among staff, education and outreach efforts, leave policies and support for employees who have tested positive for the virus, "contacts made by employees who have tested positive," and discussing questions from employees about going to work.
The plant had previously released details about safety precautions it was taking to curb the spread of the virus at the Louisville facility. All JBS employees get their temperatures taken before entering a facility and are required to wear face masks at all times when on company property. Additionally, JBS officials say the plant has increased sanitation and disinfection efforts, including deep-cleaning the entire facility every day.
It has also said that no one is forced to come to work and no one will be punished for a health-related absence. These precautions were put into place after the union representing the facility, United Food Commercial Workers 227, urged it to implement more safety precautions to protect employees from the respiratory virus amid concerns from workers.
The company said last week that facilities will remain open, but operations will cease if conditions are unsafe. It also recently announced that it's 1,200 Louisville workers will receive a wage increase of $4 per hour through at least May 30.
A spokesperson for JBS USA Corporate told WDRB it would not release any further information about the cases out of respect for the families of those affected by the virus. The company said it is working to keep facilities, but the health and safety of employees remains their No. 1 priority.
"While we cannot know for certain how, where or when our team members were infected given the widespread nature of the virus, each case is heartbreaking," the company said.
JBS USA has closed four facilities nationwide to date because of the coronavirus outbreak. Those facilities are located in Pennsylvania, Colorado, Wisconsin and Minnesota. The company says it believes temporarily closing these facilities will help flatten the curve of the virus spread in the local communities. It remains unclear whether or not the Louisville facility will temporarily close amid these confirmed COVID-19 cases.
WDRB has reached out JBS' union for comment, but has not yet received a response.
