LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Oldham County Schools will wait to bring students back to in-person classes.
The county is still in the red category for COVID-19 spread, reporting 74.4 new daily cases per 100,000 residents as of Wednesday. Following Gov. Andy Beshear's executive orders, the school district said elementary and preschool students will not resume in-person learning on Dec. 14.
Dec. 18 is the last instructional day before winter break. The district said all grade levels will stay on nontraditional instruction (NTI) until Jan. 5.
In January, the district said more substitute teachers will be needed to fill teacher absences. For information about openings for substitutes, click here. To apply, click here.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.