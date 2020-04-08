LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Floyd County, Indiana, is feeding the needy while supporting its local restaurants.
As part of a new economic stimulus program, county commissioners are paying restaurants to pack meals for senior citizens and members of the county's homeless population.
Local, family-owned restaurants are boxing more than 800 meals each week for Hope Southern Indiana, the Salvation Army and Catalyst Rescue Mission — a southern Indiana homeless shelter that serves hundreds of displaced Floyd County residents.
"I think this is probably one of the greatest ideas that I've seen in play, which is basically offering a stimulus package that helps people," said Jim Moon of Catalyst Rescue Mission, and it helps the community overall."
