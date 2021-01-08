LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new free COVID-19 testing site is opening in Louisville.
Sullivan University is offering the tests at its College of Pharmacy at Bardstown Road and Gardiner Lane, just off the Watterson Expressway. The site will begin operations Saturday, Jan. 9, and will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on weekends only until the end of January.
The tests are free and open to everyone, but an appointment is required.
Click here to make an appointment.
