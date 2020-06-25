LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The summer travel season has officially arrived, but COVID-19 remains a looming threat.
If you are planning to take a flight or hit the road, local health experts say there are some thing you should consider before packing your bags.
"It's still important to physically distance if we are in a public place, because wearing a mask does help reduce the spread of germs," Dr. Monalisa Tailor with Norton Healthcare said.
Once you get to your destination, avoid running with the crowd, Tailor added.
"If there's a large group of people, that's going to increase your risk of getting this virus and getting infected by this virus," she said.
You should also do some research beforehand to find out if there has been a recent COVID-19 outbreak in the city and state you plan to visit.
"Let's say you are going to someplace like North Carolina that has had a big increase of cases," Tailor said. "You may want to change your plans and go someplace that's not having as many cases."
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Wednesday warned residents about clusters of new COVID-19 cases in the state that have been linked to trips to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Dr. Steven Stack, the state’s public health commissioner, said nine people out of a group of 12 who traveled to the popular summer destination between June 11 and June 14 tested positive for the coronavirus upon returning to Kentucky.
"We're asking people — if you know that there's a place where we can tell you that there are a lot of outbreaks, don't go," Beshear said.
If you are traveling by car, Tailor said to wear your mask and use plenty of hand sanitizer when making stops.
"Feel free to use a glove," she said. "That way you can hold the gas pump and pump your gas and then get rid of that glove after you've completed that activity."
If you're like Mechelle Porter, who recently drove to Louisiana with relatives to celebrate her grandmother's birthday, try limiting your stops while on the road.
"Nothing other than gas, getting something to eat and making sure that we had our masks on when we were making those stops as well," Porter, a CEO, registered nurse and frequent traveler.
Porter is already planning her next trip, to Mexico, in August. Like the trip to Louisiana, her son will be joining her, and he knows certain rules apply when traveling with your mother, who happens to experience in health care.
"She acted very much like a drill sergeant, almost," said Michael Smith, Porter's son. "Wash your hands, use hand sanitizers and making sure we had our masks on at all times."
