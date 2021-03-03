LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was a slam-dunk decision for Darrell Griffith and several other former University of Louisville basketball stars to get vaccinated for COVID-19 on Wednesday.
Griffith and other members of the Cards' 1980 national championship team wanted to send the message that no one should fear getting the shot.
"I just encourage everybody to get their shot," Griffith said during a Norton Healthcare vaccine clinic at the Republic Bank Foundation YMCA at 17th and Broadway. "Just wanna make sure that people know it's OK, so do the right thing. If you want to get back to normal, get a shot."
Other members of the 1980 title team at the clinic included Roger Burkman, who said he lost an older brother to the virus in June at age 72.
"We have loved ones that are older, parents and grandparents and people like that," Burkman said. "Even now that we're in our 60s, it's important that we get vaccinated."
Carlton "Scooter" McCray and Valerie Owens Combs, the first woman to receive a basketball scholarship at U of L, also received their shots.
"Just knowing that you might not end up in a hospital if you get (the vaccine)," said Combs, who helped organize the event. "I want to encourage the whole world to get their shot so we can all get back to our lives and be with our friends and get our hugs and all of that."
