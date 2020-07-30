LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A bus driver with the Transit Authority of River City has tested positive for COVID-19, and officials are asking passengers to monitor themselves for possible virus symptoms.
The driver last worked on July 21 and drove the Route 4 (Fourth Street) bus "during the early afternoon hours," TARC officials said in a statement Thursday. The individual became sick that day and underwent a COVID-19 test, which came back positive Tuesday.
TARC officials are recommending that anyone who rode the Route 4 bus on July 21 monitor themselves for possible symptoms.
"If symptoms occur isolate yourself and self-treat at home," officials said. "If you become seriously ill, contact your healthcare provider. If you experience a medical emergency, seek treatment as you would in any other medical emergency."
TARC has mandated passengers wear face masks and is asking community members to limit their rides to essential trips only.
"Unless obtaining necessary supplies and services to sustain your life and the lives of others, or traveling to and from employment in an 'essential business' that is 'necessary to sustain life,' you should remain at home," officials said in the statement.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.