LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A bus driver with the Transit Authority of River City (TARC) has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
According to a statement from TARC, the driver last worked March 27 and drove Route 10, which is TARC's new rapid transit route from Dixie Highway to downtown Louisville, from 12:20 p.m. to 9:22 p.m. The driver became ill three days later, TARC said, and the company confirmed a positive COVID-19 test Saturday.
TARC is suggesting that anyone who rode Route 10 on March 27 monitor themselves for possible symptoms and contact their health care provider if they become seriously ill.
TARC has adjusted its service schedule and suspended some routes due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and more than 130 drivers were laid off on March 30. Since the layoffs, TARC has asked passengers to ride its buses only when it's absolutely necessary and to avoid peak travel times.
"All TARC riders should be practicing social distancing at all times to avoid exposing themselves and others while on or off TARC buses," the company said in a statement.
