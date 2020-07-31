LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Transit Authority of River City said its third bus driver to test positive for COVID-19 is recovering well.
The driver last worked July 21 and drove the Route 4 (Fourth Street) bus, TARC said Thursday in a news release.
"The motor coach operator began feeling ill and reported that immediately and was immediately taken off the motor coach," said Eric King, TARC communications director. "The very next day, they received COVID testing."
TARC believes that passengers were protected because drivers wear masks and have barriers around them. Still, the transit agency recommended anyone who rode the Route 4 bus on July 21 monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, symptoms may appear anywhere between two to 14 days after exposure to the virus.
According to the CDC, symptoms may include:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
TARC has mandated passengers wear face masks and is asking community members to limit their rides to essential trips only.
"Unless obtaining necessary supplies and services to sustain your life and the lives of others, or traveling to and from employment in an 'essential business' that is 'necessary to sustain life,' you should remain at home," officials said Thursday in a news release.
The transit authority has reported two other drivers testing positive for COVID-19, one in early April and the other in early June.
