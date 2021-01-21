LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Teachers and employees of Oldham County Schools are now being vaccinated for COVID-19.
Elementary teachers, custodians and food service employees got their shots Thursday afternoon. On Friday, students will be doing independent learning at home so that more of the district's teachers can get their shots.
"We sent out a survey last month, and of the 2,300 employees it was sent to, we have about 1,700 that chose to get the vaccine," district spokeswoman Lori McDowell said. "We sent them forms. They basically just have to fill out their forms, they have an appointment, so they show up, and it's going really smoothly."
Shots will continue next Thursday and Friday. At that point, the first round of vaccines should be done.
The second round will come next month.
