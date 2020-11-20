LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The COVID-19 pandemic isn't just affecting people's physical health. Therapists are equally concerned about people's mental health, especially children.
"Our kids are growing up in this pandemic, and that’s different," said Laurel Sims-Stewart, a therapist and community outreach director at Bridge Counseling and Wellness in Louisville.
"I think all ages are taking it hard in different ways," she added. "If I had to pick an age groups that’s most affected, I’d say probably our middle schoolers and our high schoolers."
Sims-Stewart said kids are coming into the office with feelings of isolation, anxiety and depression.
"We have all seen a significant uptick in requests for new patient appointments," she said, also noting requests are up for adults, too.
Gail Raderer is a Jefferson County Schools parent of four. Her kids range from kindergarten to fourth, seventh and 10th grades.
"They handle it differently," she said, talking about the struggles of growing up during a pandemic. "It’s a roller coaster."
Raderer said her kids, particularly her seventh grader, were hoping to return to in-person classes sooner rather than later, but JCPS has issued a statement saying virtual learning will continue through at least Jan. 4.
Raderer said the district has created virtual clubs, which have prompted positive reactions from her kids.
"It has mentally changed two of my kids a lot," she said.
Public and private schools throughout Kentucky will now switch to all virtual learning for the next several weeks, per a new order from Gov. Andy Beshear. Schools not already doing so, will switch to nontraditional instruction (NTI) on Monday.
In Indiana, New Albany Floyd County Schools made the transition to e-learning Friday due to the state and county's high numbers of COVID-19.
"Going back to NTI is going to be for a lot of kids, another stresser," Sims-Stewart said.
Sims-Stewart respects leaders' decisions but understands that many kids will once again struggle with the transition.
