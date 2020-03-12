LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live shows scheduled for Saturday, March 14, at the KFC Yum! Center have been postponed because of "local public health concerns."
That's according to a news release from the venue on behalf of Raycom-Legacy Content Company. The shows scheduled for March 14 at 12:30 p.m. and at 7:30 p.m. will be rescheduled for a future date. The letter states
that tickets for the March 14 show will be honored on the rescheduled date.
"We apologize for the inconvenience you experience, and we regret not being able to perform for you as originally scheduled, but we assure you we will reschedule as soon as possible, and we will be back with the same spectacular show you have come to expect from Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live," the letter state. "We appreciate our fans very much, and we look forward to meeting you all at Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live when we return."
Updates on the monster truck show will be posted on hotwheelsmonstertruckslive.com as they become available. For updates on the status of upcoming events at the Yum! Center, visit its website at kfcyumcenter.com or follow on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.
